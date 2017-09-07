Elevated bacteria levels lead to closing of seven areas of beach in North Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Seven areas of beach in North Myrtle Beach have been placed under a swimming advisory due to high bacteria levels.

According to information from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the affected areas are:

59th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

45th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

30th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

7th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach

9th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach

17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach

Swimming is not advised in those areas until bacteria levels return to normal.

