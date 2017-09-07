Elevated bacteria levels lead to closing of seven areas of beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Elevated bacteria levels lead to closing of seven areas of beach in North Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: DHEC Source: DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Seven areas of beach in North Myrtle Beach have been placed under a swimming advisory due to high bacteria levels.

According to information from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the affected areas are:

  • 59th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
  • 45th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
  • 30th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
  • 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
  • 7th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach
  • 9th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach
  • 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach

Swimming is not advised in those areas until bacteria levels return to normal.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly