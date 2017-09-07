Death of Hartsville man being treated as a homicide

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The death of a Hartsville man Wednesday has been ruled a homicide, according to the Darlington County coroner.

Information from Coroner Todd Hardee states the incident happened in the Green Hill community. He said the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division has been called to assist in this murder investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending further studies, according to Hardee.

