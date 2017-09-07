Judge dismisses charges against Atlantic Beach Police Chief - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Judge dismisses charges against Atlantic Beach Police Chief

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
and Christel Bell, Anchor
By WMBF News Staff
Timothy Taylor (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Charges against the Atlantic Beach chief of police were dropped by a judge Friday after he was arrested in September following allegations of domestic violence.

According to information from the Conway Police Department, officers began an investigation Sept. 5 following an incident at a home on S.C. 905 within the city limits that happened a few days earlier. An investigation led to warrants being obtained for Timothy Taylor, 31, that charged him with first-degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct toward a child.

On October 20, Judge Harris dismissed both of those charges, according to the Horry County Solicitor's Office.

According to an incident report from the Conway Police Department, Taylor went to pick up his children from their mother on Friday, Sept. 1. The report states when the children's mother told Taylor he could not pick up his children, he became irate.

Taylor reportedly told her, "he couldn't live like this anymore" before pulling a gun out and pointing it at his head. 

The woman then ran to the bedroom with the children until she felt it was safe to come out, the incident report states. 

Taylor reportedly turned himself in to officials. 

Quentin Robinson is currently listed as the acting chief of police on the Town of Atlantic Beach's website

  Florence police searching for armed robbery suspect

    The Florence Police Department is searching for Javonta Montrell Munford. Munford is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a violent crime, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with FPD. On October 1, Munford and another unidentified person allegedly entered a house on Stackley Street and forced the residents to give them anything of value. 

  CCU's Moglia signed new deal more than one month into leave

    Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia has a contract keeping him with the school through the 2021 season. The updated contract is dated August 29. Moglia signed it September 9. Moglia announced a five-month medical sabbatical July 28.

  Third man charged in Marion shooting that killed one, injured another

    A third person has been arrested in connection with a September shooting in Marion that left one man dead and another injured.

