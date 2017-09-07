Judge dismisses charges against Atlantic Beach Police Chief

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Charges against the Atlantic Beach chief of police were dropped by a judge Friday after he was arrested in September following allegations of domestic violence.

According to information from the Conway Police Department, officers began an investigation Sept. 5 following an incident at a home on S.C. 905 within the city limits that happened a few days earlier. An investigation led to warrants being obtained for Timothy Taylor, 31, that charged him with first-degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct toward a child.

On October 20, Judge Harris dismissed both of those charges, according to the Horry County Solicitor's Office.

According to an incident report from the Conway Police Department, Taylor went to pick up his children from their mother on Friday, Sept. 1. The report states when the children's mother told Taylor he could not pick up his children, he became irate.

Taylor reportedly told her, "he couldn't live like this anymore" before pulling a gun out and pointing it at his head.

The woman then ran to the bedroom with the children until she felt it was safe to come out, the incident report states.

Taylor reportedly turned himself in to officials.

Quentin Robinson is currently listed as the acting chief of police on the Town of Atlantic Beach's website.

