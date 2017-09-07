Atlantic Beach police chief charged following investigation into domestic violence

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The chief of police for Atlantic Beach was arrested Thursday following allegations of domestic violence.

According to information from the Conway Police Department, officers began an investigation Sept. 5 following an incident at a home on S.C. 905 within the city limits that happened a few days earlier.

An investigation led to warrants being obtained for Timothy Taylor, 31, that charged him with first-degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct toward a child.

Taylor turned himself in on Thursday, according to CPD officials.

