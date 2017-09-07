CCU cancels classes, events ahead of Hurricane Irma

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – All classes, events and activities at Coastal Carolina University are canceled starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to information on the university’s Face book page, residence halls will close on Friday at 9 a.m. and residential students will need to initiate their personal evacuation plans.

The campus will be closed on Friday beginning at 5 p.m.

CCU shuttle service will make runs to the airport on Thursday, from 5 until 8 p.m., and on Friday, from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to the university’s Face book page.

The CCU shuttle will provide transportation from the student union to the Amtrak train station on Friday at 9 a.m.

