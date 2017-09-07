Pawleys Island man charged with armed robbery of pizza delivery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Pawleys Island man charged with armed robbery of pizza delivery man

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Pawleys Island man has been charged with robbing a pizza delivery man in Murrells Inlet last month.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Koron Cleveland Sessions, 20, was charged with armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The suspect is accused of robbing the Domino’s delivery man on Turning Stone Boulevard on Aug. 12.

