McMaster orders evacuation of medical facilities along coast ahead of Irma, Tidelands Health applies for waiver

With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.More >>
The chief of police for Atlantic Beach was arrested Thursday following allegations of domestic violence.More >>
All classes, events and activities at Coastal Carolina University are canceled starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered the evacuation of medical facilities along the state’s coast beginning at 2 p.m. ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
This story has everything: windows, getting stuck in windows, a fundraiser, poo and the possibility of a budding romance.More >>
The forecast track of Hurricane Irma shifted slightly to the west in the Thursday afternoon update, indicating the storm could ride up the Florida Peninsula and then into Georgia.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
