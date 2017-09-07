Horry County Schools to remain open Friday, Georgetown County School District to operate a half-day due to Irma

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County School District has announced that they will operate on a half-day schedule, including lunch, on Friday, September 8, in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

Below is the Facebook post from the district with details:

According to a Facebook post, Horry County Schools will be open on Friday, Sept. 8.

Francis Marion University will close on Friday at 12:30 p.m. in advance of Hurricane Irma, allowing students to evacuate prior to anticipated mandatory coastal evacuations on Saturday, according to a press release.

All scheduled programs, activities and events are canceled.

HGTC will hold classes and operate under normal hours on Friday, Sept. 8. The college will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Saturday classes are canceled. School officials will monitor the path of Hurricane Irma in order to make a decision on Monday classes and will provide another update on Friday.

Stay tuned to this story as more schools announce cancellations, delays and closures ahead of Hurricane Irma.

