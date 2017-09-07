Horry County Schools to provide school schedule update over weekend; other cancellations, early dismissals posted due to Irma

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Following Gov. Henry McMaster’s press conference Friday afternoon regarding Hurricane Irma, the Horry County School District said it will provide an update to school schedules on Sunday afternoon by 5 p.m.

That announcement came on the district's social media channels.

HCS will continue to work with emergency preparedness officials and will provide an update on school schedules Sunday afternoon by 5 p.m. — Horry County Schools (@HCSInfo) September 8, 2017

McMaster held off announcing any coastal evacuations or mandatory school closures in advance of Hurricane Irma during his 2 p.m. press conference in Columbia on Friday. Another is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Georgetown County School District previously announced that they will operate on a half-day schedule, including lunch, on Friday, Sept. 8, in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

Below is the Facebook post from the district with details:

According to a Facebook post, Horry County Schools will be open on Friday, Sept. 8.

Coastal Carolina University has cancelled all classes and activities through Tuesday, but the campus will remain open. More details here.

Francis Marion University will close on Friday at 12:30 p.m. in advance of Hurricane Irma, allowing students to evacuate prior to anticipated mandatory coastal evacuations on Saturday, according to a press release. All scheduled programs, activities and events are canceled.

HGTC will hold classes and operate under normal hours on Friday, Sept. 8. The college will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Saturday classes are canceled. School officials will monitor the path of Hurricane Irma in order to make a decision on Monday classes and will provide another update on Friday.

Miller-Motte Technical College's campus in Conway, including the CDL site, will be closed on Saturday, September 9.

Stay tuned to this story as more schools announce cancellations, delays and closures ahead of Hurricane Irma.

