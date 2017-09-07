Georgetown County School District to operate on half-day schedule Friday due to Irma

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County School District has announced that they will operate on a half-day schedule, including lunch, on Friday, September 8, in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

Below is the Facebook post from the district with details:

Additionally, Francis Marion University will close on Friday at 12:30 p.m. in advance of Hurricane Irma, allowing students to evacuate prior to anticipated mandatory coastal evacuations on Saturday, according to a press release.

All scheduled programs, activities and events are canceled.

Stay tuned to this story as more schools announce cancellations, delays and closures ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.