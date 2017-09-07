Conway man found guilty in spite of absence from trial

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was tried and convicted of burglary Wednesday, even though he was not present at the trial.

Brandon Childers, 33, was tried in his absence and convicted of first-degree burglary by an Horry County jury, according to Seth Oskin, an assistant solicitor. Judge Larry Hyman presided over the trial and imposed a sealed sentence for when Childers is located. First-degree burglary carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, up to a maximum life sentence.

On August 14, 2016, Childers broke into his former girlfriend’s home in the Murrells Inlet area and took items including televisions, cash, and a gun, Oskin said.

“I want to thank Cpl. Doug Dishong of the Horry County Police South Precinct. He wore many hats throughout his investigation and his work was key in bringing this defendant to justice,” Oskin said. “I am also appreciative of my co-counsel, Assistant Solicitor Tyler Bratton, for his advocacy in the trial. Most importantly, I hope that this conviction completes the healing process for our victim and her family.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.