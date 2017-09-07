Where can you find sand and sandbags ahead of Irma? Not the beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Sandbags are being made available at several locations around our area, but there’s one place where you can’t get sand for sandbags: the beach.

Spokespersons for Horry County, North Myrtle Beach, and Pawleys Island all say it is illegal to take sand from the beach for sandbags.

Sand is our most important commodity. Removing sand from the beach violates town ordinance. Sorry but this includes filling sand bags. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 6, 2017

The City of Myrtle Beach is making sand available Thursday, but it will be “BYOB” – bring you own bag. We’re still waiting for details from the city about where the sand will be distributed.

On Thursday, Williamburg County officials are providing citizens with sand for sand bags, but citizens will have to provide their own bags. The distribution point will be at the Wiliamsburg County Public Works Building, located at 236 County Camp Road in Kingstree, starting at 1 p.m., and until supplies last. The sand will be at no cost to citizens, but there will be a 10-bag maximum per person or household. Officials ask that citizens being their dash pass to make the process easier.

Hardware stores around our area may also have sandbags in stock, but you may want to call ahead.

We will continue to update this story once we learn about other places to obtain sandbags.

