View Horry County's hurricane preparation guide here - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

View Horry County's hurricane preparation guide here

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Horry County) (Source: Horry County)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County has a comprehensive guide for residents on what to do to prepare for a hurricane, which covers evacuation zones and routes, preparation tips, shelter information, important phone numbers, and more.

View the entire guide in an interactive page here.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • View Horry County's hurricane preparation guide here

    View Horry County's hurricane preparation guide here

    Thursday, September 7 2017 8:17 AM EDT2017-09-07 12:17:00 GMT
    (Source: Horry County)(Source: Horry County)

    Horry County has a comprehensive guide for residents on what to do to prepare for a hurricane, which covers evacuation zones and routes, preparation tips, shelter information, important phone numbers, and more.

    More >>

    Horry County has a comprehensive guide for residents on what to do to prepare for a hurricane, which covers evacuation zones and routes, preparation tips, shelter information, important phone numbers, and more.

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: Residents prepare for Hurricane Irma

    SLIDESHOW: Residents prepare for Hurricane Irma

    Thursday, September 7 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-09-07 12:09:09 GMT
    Empty shelves at the Walmart Neighborhood Market off Farrow Parkway. (Source: Kaitlin Stansell)Empty shelves at the Walmart Neighborhood Market off Farrow Parkway. (Source: Kaitlin Stansell)

    Empty shelves, long lines at the gas pump, and stations completely out of gas were the familiar sights around our area in the days leading up to Hurricane Irma's potential impact to South Carolina.

    More >>

    Empty shelves, long lines at the gas pump, and stations completely out of gas were the familiar sights around our area in the days leading up to Hurricane Irma's potential impact to South Carolina.

    More >>

  • Harvest Hope Food Bank preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma

    Harvest Hope Food Bank preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma

    Thursday, September 7 2017 7:15 AM EDT2017-09-07 11:15:37 GMT
    (Source: Harvest Hope news release)(Source: Harvest Hope news release)

    The Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina’s designated lead food bank for disaster response, is beginning preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma. The food bank has ordered extra food, and disaster response team leaders are preparing for distribution, according to a news release from the organization.

    More >>

    The Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina’s designated lead food bank for disaster response, is beginning preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma. The food bank has ordered extra food, and disaster response team leaders are preparing for distribution, according to a news release from the organization.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly