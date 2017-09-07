Harvest Hope Food Bank preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina’s designated lead food bank for disaster response, is beginning preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma.

The food bank has ordered extra food, and disaster response team leaders are preparing for distribution, according to a news release from the organization.

The food bank has been making every effort to support the recovery efforts of Hurricane Harvey, but with Hurricane Irma potentially impacting South Carolina, some of the support received may remain in the state until the crisis is past.

“We cannot afford to wait or simply hope we are not affected, the time is now to act,” said Denise Holland, CEO of Harvest Hope Food Bank. “We are working with the three other Feeding America food banks in our state to ensure we are prepared for any potential impact from Hurricane Irma and we also largely depend on our donors to help us deliver.”

Here’s how to donate to the Harvest Hope Food Bank, according to the news release:

Monetary donations can be made at https://donate.harvesthope.org/.

Food drives can be scheduled by contacting Briana Hendrix at fooddrives@harvesthope.org.

You may also stop by any Harvest Hope location during normal business hours to drop off food or a financial contribution.

Columbia 2220 Shop Rd. Columbia, SC 29201 | 803.254.4432

Greenville 2818 White Horse Rd. Greenville, SC 29611 | 864.281.3995

Florence 2513 W. Lucas St. Florence, SC 29501 | 843.661.0826

MOST NEEDED ITEMS include ready to eat non-perishable items (ie. cereal, canned goods with pop tops, peanut butter, and fruit), paper products, toiletries, diapers and wipes and cleaning supplies.

Harvest Hope provided foot to people in need during the 2015 flooding that equaled about 2.3 to 2.5 million meals, and the same response was needed in 2016 after Hurricane Matthew. The need may be even greater after Hurricane Irma moves through the state.