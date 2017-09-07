WMBF Investigates: Who killed Aswan Rogers one year ago?

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It's a deadly anniversary, and one year later, a case that still baffles police. Aswan Rogers was a fun-loving guy with plans to become a chef one day.

His family will tell you he had a real appetite for life, but his life was taken away last September, and now his case is growing cold.

It was Sept. 19 of last year. Rogers was just 28 years old when his sister, Christine Hill, says he was at a friend’s house on Hill Street in Conway, watching football when someone knocked on the door, barged in and opened fire.

“From what I was told, they were not after him. I just think that he was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Hill. “They were after whoever else was in there. That's basically the feedback that I got from the street.”

Hill said Rogers was shot just once, but it would prove to be a deadly blow. As Aswan staggered outside, it was someone he knew who drove him to the hospital, but it was too late.

"I wake up thinking about him - I go to bed thinking about him," said Rogers' fiance, Shanata Faulk, fighting back tears. "I was pregnant at the time, and we have a daughter - she's eight months old. She'll never be able to see him."

Now, it seems "feedback on the street" is all family and Investigators have to go on. This case has remained unsolved for a year and no one is talking.

“It's very frustrating for investigators because, like we've said with any crimes that have occurred, we have to have a partnership with the community to solve these cases,” said Conway Police Lt. Selena Small. “We really rely on the community to kind of come forward and help us with the case because, typically, we're not there when these crimes occur, so we really do have to rely on other people. And so what we try to remind people is what if this was your family member? What if this was your loved one and someone had a piece of the puzzle that could help law enforcement hold the person responsible that did that because if someone will take someone else's life what harm are they to the community in the future?”

Rogers’ family prays someone will come forward with answers and provide closure for an older sister who acted more like a mother from the day he was born.

“I began to nurture and take care of Aswan and in the process of doing that, everywhere I went he pretty much went with me,” Hill said.

The family prays there's someone out there who can tell them something, anything, so this former bride-to-be who never made it to the altar - this mother of an infant who will never know her father - can make an attempt to finally move on.

Faulk wishes she had the chance to speak with Rogers, if only for one final time. There's so much she has to say.

“I would say that I miss him, I love him, our daughter's doing great,” she said. “She looks exactly like him. She has his same personality. And that I love him and wish he was here.”

Anyone with any information about this case should contact authorities.

