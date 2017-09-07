TONIGHT: Who killed Aswan Rogers one year ago?

TONIGHT AFTER THE GAME - It's a deadly anniversary, and one year later, a case that still baffles Police. Aswan Rogers was a fun-loving guy with plans to become a chef one day.

His family will tell you he had a real appetite for life, but his life was taken away last September, and now his case is growing cold.

It was September 19 of last year. Rogers was just 28 years old when his sister Christine says he was at a friend’s house on Hill Street in Conway, watching football when someone knocked on the door, barged in and opened fire.

"I wake up thinking about him - I go to bed thinking about him," said Rogers' fiance Shanata Faulk, fighting back tears. "I was pregnant at the time, and we have a daughter - she's eight months old...she'll never be able to see him."

The person who took Rogers' life is still a mystery.

Tonight on WMBF News after the Chiefs and Patriots kick-off the NFL season, Eric Weisfeld has Rogers' story in hopes you can provide the missing link that will bring his killer to justice.

Read our original report on the murder here:

