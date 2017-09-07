Register for the CodeRed emergency notification system

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Several counties in our area utilize the CodeRed emergency notification system, allowing county officials to deliver pre-recorded emergency notifications and information to targeted areas.

Below are details on the Horry County CodeRed system, from the Horry County website:

The CodeRED® system enables individuals and businesses the functionality to add their telephone numbers directly to the system’s database. The system was recently updated which now allows users to add multiple addresses and as many phone numbers as needed for other family members or employees. The system also allows email addresses as the emergency notification can be broadcast via phone, text or email.

To date, the CodeRED® system for Horry County has over 111,000 phone numbers registered in the database. Citizens that have not yet signed up for the free notifications may log onto Horry County’s website, click on “Departments” on the top menu. There are links to the CodeRED® system on the Fire Rescue, Public Information, Sheriff’s Office, Police Department and Emergency Management pages.

All contact information provided remains private and will only be used for emergency notifications. Anyone without Internet access may call the Horry County Public Information Office at (843) 915-5390, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to give their information over the phone to be added to the CodeRED® system. Required information includes first and last name, street address (physical address, no P.O. Boxes), city, state, zip code, primary phone number and additional phone numbers are optional.

No one should automatically assume that his or her phone number is included. All businesses should register, as well as all individuals who have unlisted phone numbers, who have changed their phone number or address within the last year, and those who use a cellular phone as their primary home phone. Out of state property owners are also encouraged to sign up. Since the system is geographically based, street addresses are needed to select which phone numbers will receive emergency notification calls in any given situation.

Other CodeRED® features:

TTY/TDD Functions – The CodeRED® system allows those hearing impaired to also sign up to receive emergency notifications. Text Telephones (TTY), also known as Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD), are used by the deaf, hard–of–hearing, and individuals with speech impairments to communicate.

Message Playback – You can hear the last message to your phone through the CodeRED® system by simply dialing back the number on your Caller ID. Community members can easily identify calls coming from the CodeRED® system as the recipient’s Caller ID will read Emergency Communications Network or 866-419-5000.

CodeRED® Mobile Alert App – The free, available app is geo-aware so no matter where you are when an alert is issued, you will receive notifications that affect you – right on your mobile device. The app delivers information from community officials in areas that are subscribed to the CodeRED® Emergency Notification System. The free app is available on Horry County’s website.

CodeRED® Weather Warning – This is an opt-in only weather warning product that taps into the National Weather Service’s Storm Based Warnings. This geographical targeted weather-warning product is built into the CodeRED® system and will alert citizens moments after a severe thunderstorm, flash flood, or tornado warning has been issued. Community members can easily identify calls coming from theCodeRED® Weather Warning as the recipient’s Caller ID will read Emergency Communications Network or 800-566-9780. The CodeRED® Weather Warning also provides a CodeRED® Weather Warning Mobile App which is $4.99 per year, but comes with a complimentary 30-day trial with the CodeRED® Mobile Alert App.

