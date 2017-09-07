Preparing your home for a hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – While stocking up on canned goods and water before a storm, you also want to make sure you are taking the right steps to prepare your home and family for an emergency.

Having a plan and sticking to it is key, but you also want to make sure you have your insurance policy on hand and know what your policy covers.

To prepare, call your insurance company ahead of time and ask any questions you may have about your coverage.

“People do wait until last minute to look at their insurance policies - start looking at them now. Call your insurance company if you have questions. Most companies, as of today, are going to put us in restrictions. They're not going to allow us to buy new coverage, nor are they going to allow us to change any deductibles on coverage,” said Kristen Saurini, Business Development Manager at Davis & Massey Insurance Agency.

When it comes to preparing your home, there are steps you can take to limit the damage your home could see during a storm. Something as simple as clearing your gutters and making sure the drain spout is turned away from your house can help to avoid water from getting inside your home.

Clear big debris from your yard. Trimming bushes and trees can help to minimize the potential damage your property sees. Large sticks can easily damage windows and scratch up your car.

Remove lawn furniture, plants or equipment that you may have outside your house and bring it inside or put it in a shed because strong winds can blow those things away and do damage to a window or door.

Vines Plumbing and Restoration saw lots of damage done by Hurricane Matthew and has tips on how to avoid that same damage from happening this time around.

"It’s very important that you lower the water level in your pool so that water isn't causing potential water damage as well as the water coming in from the storm. Bring anything from outside into your home or garage so it doesn't become a potential hazard if there Is a storm,” said Chasity Todd, Marketing Manager at Vines Plumbing and Restoration.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.