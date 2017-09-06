Gas stations experiencing long lines ahead of Hurricane Irma

Long lines at the BP on Kings Highway and Melody Lane in Surfside Beach. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – People all across the Grand Strand are flocking to gas stations to make sure they’re prepared for Hurricane Irma.

One gas station in particular that experienced long lines Wednesday was the BP at the corner of Kings Highway and Melody Lane in Surfside Beach.

People say they want to be prepared in case they need to evacuate.

“I’m here filling up with gas just in case the storm hits,” Jeff Isom said. “We’ll be ready to go.”

Not everyone has a plan set in stone because Irma’s impact on the Grand Strand still isn’t completely certain.

“We’re waiting on the news,” Isom said. “We’re just watching it and when it’s ready to go, we’re ready.”

Some people say they’re a little bit nervous about the storm.

“It’s going to be a disaster the way they’re talking about it,” Frank Amoroso said. “I mean, it’s a five now, and by the time it hits Florida and coming up, it could be a three. And that ain’t nothing to shake at.”

Also, the long lines at the pump aren’t just affecting locals. Tourists are making sure they have enough gas before it runs out so they can drive home before the storm hits.

"We're here for the week on vacation,” Junior Burchell from Tennessee said. “And we've been watching the news about the hurricane and stuff, and so we saw the long lines at the gas pumps so we thought we'd better fill up before we start back home. So we made sure we had plenty to get home on."

A lot of stores were also experiencing shortages on supplies like water, bread and canned goods Wednesday as well.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.