Cancellations coming in ahead of potential threat from Hurricane Irma

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.

Below are a current list of current cancellations:

BUSINESSES

Due to the uncertain path that Hurricane Irma may travel, MPW Industrial Services has postponed the grand opening of its Georgetown facility scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Due to the possibility of inclement weather related to Hurricane Irma, the Horry County Museum’s program on Saturday, Sept. 9 on Fossils of the Pee Dee Region by Don Kirkpatrick will be postponed until a later date.

The Florence Police Department will be postponing the annual Police Fund Golf Tournament to a later date. This postponement is due to the state of emergency issued for South Carolina earlier Wednesday and the department’s focus shifting to preparation for the impact of Hurricane Irma. The tournament will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Please send any additional cancellations to news@wmbfnews.com.

