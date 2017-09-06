Cancellations coming in ahead of potential threat from Hurricane - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Cancellations coming in ahead of potential threat from Hurricane Irma

Source: WMBF News Source: WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.

Below are a current list of current cancellations:

BUSINESSES

  • Due to the uncertain path that Hurricane Irma may travel, MPW Industrial Services has postponed the grand opening of its Georgetown facility scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Due to the possibility of inclement weather related to Hurricane Irma, the Horry County Museum’s program on Saturday, Sept. 9 on Fossils of the Pee Dee Region by Don Kirkpatrick will be postponed until a later date.
  • The Florence Police Department will be postponing the annual Police Fund Golf Tournament to a later date. This postponement is due to the state of emergency issued for South Carolina earlier Wednesday and the department’s focus shifting to preparation for the impact of Hurricane Irma.  The tournament will be rescheduled as soon as possible. 

Please send any additional cancellations to news@wmbfnews.com.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • View Horry County's hurricane preparation guide here

    View Horry County's hurricane preparation guide here

    Thursday, September 7 2017 8:17 AM EDT2017-09-07 12:17:00 GMT
    (Source: Horry County)(Source: Horry County)

    Horry County has a comprehensive guide for residents on what to do to prepare for a hurricane, which covers evacuation zones and routes, preparation tips, shelter information, important phone numbers, and more.

    More >>

    Horry County has a comprehensive guide for residents on what to do to prepare for a hurricane, which covers evacuation zones and routes, preparation tips, shelter information, important phone numbers, and more.

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: Residents prepare for Hurricane Irma

    SLIDESHOW: Residents prepare for Hurricane Irma

    Thursday, September 7 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-09-07 12:09:09 GMT
    Empty shelves at the Walmart Neighborhood Market off Farrow Parkway. (Source: Kaitlin Stansell)Empty shelves at the Walmart Neighborhood Market off Farrow Parkway. (Source: Kaitlin Stansell)

    Empty shelves, long lines at the gas pump, and stations completely out of gas were the familiar sights around our area in the days leading up to Hurricane Irma's potential impact to South Carolina.

    More >>

    Empty shelves, long lines at the gas pump, and stations completely out of gas were the familiar sights around our area in the days leading up to Hurricane Irma's potential impact to South Carolina.

    More >>

  • Harvest Hope Food Bank preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma

    Harvest Hope Food Bank preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma

    Thursday, September 7 2017 7:15 AM EDT2017-09-07 11:15:37 GMT
    (Source: Harvest Hope news release)(Source: Harvest Hope news release)

    The Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina’s designated lead food bank for disaster response, is beginning preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma. The food bank has ordered extra food, and disaster response team leaders are preparing for distribution, according to a news release from the organization.

    More >>

    The Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina’s designated lead food bank for disaster response, is beginning preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma. The food bank has ordered extra food, and disaster response team leaders are preparing for distribution, according to a news release from the organization.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly