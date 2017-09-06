Business, government closings, cancellations coming in ahead of impact from Hurricane Irma

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.

Below are a current list of current cancellations:

BUSINESSES/EVENTS:

Carolinas Centers for Sight, P.C. , located at 400 N. Cashua Drive in Florence, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11, due to the threat from Hurricane Irma.

, located at 400 N. Cashua Drive in Florence, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11, due to the threat from Hurricane Irma. Due to the uncertain path that Hurricane Irma may travel, MPW Industrial Services has postponed the grand opening of its Georgetown facility scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

has postponed the grand opening of its Georgetown facility scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Due to the possibility of inclement weather related to Hurricane Irma, the Horry County Museum’s program on Saturday, Sept. 9 on Fossils of the Pee Dee Region by Don Kirkpatrick will be postponed until a later date.

program on Saturday, Sept. 9 on Fossils of the Pee Dee Region by Don Kirkpatrick will be postponed until a later date. The Florence Police Department will be postponing the annual Police Fund Golf Tournament to a later date. This postponement is due to the state of emergency issued for South Carolina earlier Wednesday and the department’s focus shifting to preparation for the impact of Hurricane Irma. The tournament will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

will be postponing the annual Police Fund Golf Tournament to a later date. This postponement is due to the state of emergency issued for South Carolina earlier Wednesday and the department’s focus shifting to preparation for the impact of Hurricane Irma. The tournament will be rescheduled as soon as possible. The reception for the opening of art celebrating historic Jamestown, SC, originally scheduled for September 10 at the Florence County Library has been rescheduled for a future date.

GOVERNMENT:

The City of Florence is postponing its regularly-scheduled City Council meeting on Monday, September 11. An announcement will be made once the meeting is rescheduled.

is postponing its regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday, September 11. An announcement will be made once the meeting is rescheduled. The City of Florence is also canceling City Court for Monday. If you are scheduled to appear in City Court Monday, a letter will be mailed to you assigning an alternate date.

is also canceling for Monday. If you are scheduled to appear in City Court Monday, a letter will be mailed to you assigning an alternate date. Georgetown County's regular council meeting on the morning of September 12 has been canceled.

meeting on the morning of September 12 has been canceled. Georgetown County Offices will be closed on Monday, September 11.

will be closed on Monday, September 11. The Williamsburg County Offices will be closed on Monday, September 11.

will be closed on Monday, September 11. The Robeson County Courthouse in Lumberton, N.C. is operating on a two-hour delay on Monday, Sept. 11. District and superior courts will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Please send any additional cancellations to news@wmbfnews.com.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.