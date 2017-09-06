Deal Diva: Little book of savings, coupon book offers deals on r - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Deal Diva: Little book of savings, coupon book offers deals on restaurants and attractions

By Christel Bell, Anchor
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It's called the Attractions Dining and Value Guide for the Grand Strand, and it has coupons that can save you anywhere from $3 to $550, depending on your purchase and where you shop.

The thick red book offers hundreds of deals and coupons for local businesses in Horry to Georgetown counties. 

"I would probably say 400 to 500 businesses are in the book," said Nicole Couilliard, organizer of the Attractions Books. 

Couilliard said the book contains more than $7,000 in savings. 

"The average family saves about $400 a year by using the book, and it's not just restaurants. It’s local businesses, attractions. I have a family of three, and we definitely get our money’s worth," she said. 

It is a fundraiser for dozens of church groups, schools, dance groups and even little league baseball teams. They are selling the books for $20, with half the proceeds benefiting their organizations. 

"So basically what they'll do is go out to the community and it's created for locals. Not only does it help our local fundraising groups, it helps our local businesses," Couilliard said. 

Couillard said the two coupons pays for itself.  

"It doesn't expire for a year-and-a-half, so when these come out in August, they won't expire until Dec. 31, 2018," said Couillard. 

If you are interested in purchasing a book, you can stop by the Plantation Realty Group, located at 4820 River Oaks Drive, or send an email here. More information can be found by clicking here.  

