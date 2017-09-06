Grand Strand residents taking precautions ahead of possible impacts from Irma

A line of cars wait to fill up their tanks Wednesday afternoon at a BP station at Melody Lane in the Garden City area. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Grand Strand residents are taking no chances when it comes to Hurricane Irma.

Grocery store shelves that held water and bread were emptying, and motorists were filling up their cars ahead of any possible impact from the Category 5 storm, which began lashing the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico’s northeast coast on Wednesday.

The storm is on its way to a possible hit on South Florida.

On Wednesday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency ahead of a possible landfall in the Palmetto State.

