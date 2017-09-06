WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster briefs public on state's preparations for Hurricane Irma

Horry County has a comprehensive guide for residents on what to do to prepare for a hurricane, which covers evacuation zones and routes, preparation tips, shelter information, important phone numbers, and more.More >>
Horry County has a comprehensive guide for residents on what to do to prepare for a hurricane, which covers evacuation zones and routes, preparation tips, shelter information, important phone numbers, and more.More >>
Empty shelves, long lines at the gas pump, and stations completely out of gas were the familiar sights around our area in the days leading up to Hurricane Irma's potential impact to South Carolina.More >>
Empty shelves, long lines at the gas pump, and stations completely out of gas were the familiar sights around our area in the days leading up to Hurricane Irma's potential impact to South Carolina.More >>
The Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina’s designated lead food bank for disaster response, is beginning preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma. The food bank has ordered extra food, and disaster response team leaders are preparing for distribution, according to a news release from the organization.More >>
The Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina’s designated lead food bank for disaster response, is beginning preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma. The food bank has ordered extra food, and disaster response team leaders are preparing for distribution, according to a news release from the organization.More >>
It's a deadly anniversary, and one year later, a case that still baffles Police. Aswan Rogers was a fun-loving guy with plans to become a chef one day. His family will tell you he had a real appetite for life, but his life was taken away last September, and now his case is growing cold.More >>
It's a deadly anniversary, and one year later, a case that still baffles Police. Aswan Rogers was a fun-loving guy with plans to become a chef one day. His family will tell you he had a real appetite for life, but his life was taken away last September, and now his case is growing cold.More >>
While stocking up on canned goods and water before a storm, you also want to make sure you are taking the right steps to prepare your home and family for an emergency. Having a plan and sticking to it is key, but you also want to make sure you have your insurance policy on hand and know what your policy covers.More >>
While stocking up on canned goods and water before a storm, you also want to make sure you are taking the right steps to prepare your home and family for an emergency. Having a plan and sticking to it is key, but you also want to make sure you have your insurance policy on hand and know what your policy covers.More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
This story has everything: windows, getting stuck in windows, a fundraiser, poo and the possibility of a budding romance.More >>
This story has everything: windows, getting stuck in windows, a fundraiser, poo and the possibility of a budding romance.More >>
A server at the restaurant says they have a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy, and the woman’s crop top didn’t count as a shirt.More >>
A server at the restaurant says they have a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy, and the woman’s crop top didn’t count as a shirt.More >>
Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.More >>
Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.More >>
The all-important northward turn near Florida will determine where Hurricane Irma will make landfall and how it may directly impact the Lowcountry.More >>
The all-important northward turn near Florida will determine where Hurricane Irma will make landfall and how it may directly impact the Lowcountry.More >>
People in Florida are bracing for Hurricane Irma, and many are already evacuating.More >>
People in Florida are bracing for Hurricane Irma, and many are already evacuating.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.More >>