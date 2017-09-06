WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster briefs public on state's preparations for Hurricane Irma

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Emergency Management Director Kim Stenson, and US Army Major General Bob Livingston are holding a briefing at 2 p.m. regarding hurricane preparedness ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Gov. McMaster declared a State of Emergency in South Carolina on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Irma, which is currently a Category Five hurricane, and could affect the east coast in the coming days.

