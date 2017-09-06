Enter to win a FREE Roku from WMBF News!

In honor of the brand new WMBF News channel on Roku, WMBF News is giving away a FREE Roku Premiere device to one lucky viewer!
To add the WMBF News channel to your Roku, search the channel store for WMBF, or click here for more information.
918 Frontage Rd. East
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-9623
sarahmiles@wmbfnews.com
(843) 839-9623EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.