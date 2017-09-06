Horry, Georgetown counties move to OPCON 4 in anticipation of Hurricane Irma

HORRY COUNTY,SC (WMBF) - Horry County Emergency Management has moved to OPCON 4 in anticipation of Hurricane Irma, and Georgetown County Emergency Management will move to OPCON 4 at noon Wednesday.

Below are news releases from the departments outlining what Operating Condition 4 means for county residents:

HORRY COUNTY MOVES TO OPCON 4

Conway, South Carolina – Horry County will move to a Level 4 Operating Condition (OPCON 4) at 12 p.m. today in preparation for potential impacts from Hurricane Irma. OPCON 4 puts Horry County on “alert” status, which means county officials have begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management, coastal communities including local municipalities, and will continue to monitor the situation closely. The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not currently activated, however Horry County Emergency Management will continue to keep the public aware of changes in the forecast and appropriate action will be taken as necessary.

In anticipation of possible effects on Horry County from Hurricane Irma, Horry Emergency Management wants to remind all citizens that waiting for a watch or warning is waiting too long! Begin preparation now by:

Surveying your property to mitigate potential flooding, such as making sure storm drains and gutters are clear of debris.

Having family hurricane plans in place.

Ensuring family emergency/hurricane kits are ready; including items like water, batteries, flashlights, etc.

Continually monitoring reputable weather information sources such as local media or the National Hurricane Center for the most up to date hurricane information.

Keeping vehicles fueled up and serviced.

Being sure that you Know Your Zone! Go to Horry County’s website at http://www.horrycounty.org/Departments/EmergencyManagement/Hurricanes/KnowYourZone

to find your zone.

Knowing where you will evacuate if asked to.

Making plans for pets.

Official hurricane information can be found on Horry County’s website at www.horrycounty.org.

