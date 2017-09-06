Georgetown Co. principal charged for leaving daughters in locked - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Georgetown Co. principal charged for leaving daughters in locked car

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Kimberly Lynn Means-Nesmith. (Source: GCSO) Kimberly Lynn Means-Nesmith. (Source: GCSO)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The principal at Browns Ferry Elementary School was charged with neglect after leaving her two daughters in a parked car while she was in a grocery store on Tuesday, officials stated.

Kimberly Lynn Means-Nesmith, 35, the first-year principal at the Georgetown County school, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person after her 5 and 6-year-old daughters were found crying and banging on the windows of her Honda Pilot, which was parked at the Publix grocery store in Pawleys Island Tuesday, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office news release. The outdoor temperature at the time was 85 degrees.

Means-Nesmith told a deputy she was in the store for a few minutes and left the children in the car because they were sleeping. She said her husband was on the way from Georgetown to pick them up. She had taken her 2-year-old son into the store.

Means-Nesmith entered the store at 5:46 p.m. A store employee told officials a customer brought the car’s license plate number to page the owner after concerned shoppers had gathered around the locked car at 6:05 p.m, according to the release. Means-Nesmith checked out with her purchases at 6:12 p.m.

The children were examined by the Georgetown County Emergency Medical Service and found to be unharmed, the release states. They were allowed to go home with their father.

Means-Nesmith is expected to go before a judge Wednesday for a hearing.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • View Horry County's hurricane preparation guide here

    View Horry County's hurricane preparation guide here

    Thursday, September 7 2017 8:17 AM EDT2017-09-07 12:17:00 GMT
    (Source: Horry County)(Source: Horry County)

    Horry County has a comprehensive guide for residents on what to do to prepare for a hurricane, which covers evacuation zones and routes, preparation tips, shelter information, important phone numbers, and more.

    More >>

    Horry County has a comprehensive guide for residents on what to do to prepare for a hurricane, which covers evacuation zones and routes, preparation tips, shelter information, important phone numbers, and more.

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: Residents prepare for Hurricane Irma

    SLIDESHOW: Residents prepare for Hurricane Irma

    Thursday, September 7 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-09-07 12:09:09 GMT
    Empty shelves at the Walmart Neighborhood Market off Farrow Parkway. (Source: Kaitlin Stansell)Empty shelves at the Walmart Neighborhood Market off Farrow Parkway. (Source: Kaitlin Stansell)

    Empty shelves, long lines at the gas pump, and stations completely out of gas were the familiar sights around our area in the days leading up to Hurricane Irma's potential impact to South Carolina.

    More >>

    Empty shelves, long lines at the gas pump, and stations completely out of gas were the familiar sights around our area in the days leading up to Hurricane Irma's potential impact to South Carolina.

    More >>

  • Harvest Hope Food Bank preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma

    Harvest Hope Food Bank preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma

    Thursday, September 7 2017 7:15 AM EDT2017-09-07 11:15:37 GMT
    (Source: Harvest Hope news release)(Source: Harvest Hope news release)

    The Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina’s designated lead food bank for disaster response, is beginning preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma. The food bank has ordered extra food, and disaster response team leaders are preparing for distribution, according to a news release from the organization.

    More >>

    The Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina’s designated lead food bank for disaster response, is beginning preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma. The food bank has ordered extra food, and disaster response team leaders are preparing for distribution, according to a news release from the organization.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly