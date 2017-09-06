Georgetown Co. principal charged for leaving daughters in locked car

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The principal at Browns Ferry Elementary School was charged with neglect after leaving her two daughters in a parked car while she was in a grocery store on Tuesday, officials stated.

Kimberly Lynn Means-Nesmith, 35, the first-year principal at the Georgetown County school, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person after her 5 and 6-year-old daughters were found crying and banging on the windows of her Honda Pilot, which was parked at the Publix grocery store in Pawleys Island Tuesday, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office news release. The outdoor temperature at the time was 85 degrees.

Means-Nesmith told a deputy she was in the store for a few minutes and left the children in the car because they were sleeping. She said her husband was on the way from Georgetown to pick them up. She had taken her 2-year-old son into the store.

Means-Nesmith entered the store at 5:46 p.m. A store employee told officials a customer brought the car’s license plate number to page the owner after concerned shoppers had gathered around the locked car at 6:05 p.m, according to the release. Means-Nesmith checked out with her purchases at 6:12 p.m.

The children were examined by the Georgetown County Emergency Medical Service and found to be unharmed, the release states. They were allowed to go home with their father.

Means-Nesmith is expected to go before a judge Wednesday for a hearing.

