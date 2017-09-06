Driver killed, passenger injured in single-vehicle accident in Florence Tuesday evening

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 49-year-old woman was killed and a passenger was injured in a single-vehicle accident on South Church Street in Florence Tuesday evening.

Betsy Elwood Sandifer, of Florence, was identified as the driver who died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 6:43 p.m., according to the Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The passenger in the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover, von Lutcken said.

The incident is being investigated by the Florence Police Department.

