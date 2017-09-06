DHEC fines McLeod hospital in Florence for waste management violations

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence has been fined $14,500 for several hazardous waste management regulation violations.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control outlined the violations in an agenda for a board meeting scheduled for Thursday. Some of the violations discovered during an inspection in November 2016 include: failure to accurately determine if a solid waste is a hazardous waste, failure to ensure each container holding hazardous waste is closed during storage, failure to contain lamps in containers that are structurally sound, failure to label containers for waste batteries and lamps, and failure to label waste equipment containing mercury.

Due to the inspection’s findings, McLeod must submit a written procedure to better manage the noted violations, and the hospital must pay a civil penalty of $14,500.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.