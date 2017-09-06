Horry County Schools explains how they decide and announce schoo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Schools explains how they decide and announce school closures

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – As of Wednesday morning, there are no cancellations or delays in place at Horry County Schools due to Hurricane Irma.

HCS officials posted to Facebook to help families better understand the process of school closings. They stated: “Making a decision to alter the schedule or cancel school is a big decision that is not taken lightly.”

Officials say the decision is up to a team of departmental administrators which evaluates the impact of the weather on things like transportation and school facilities. Before making a decision, the team consults local emergency preparedness officials and national and local weather services.\

If they decide to change the schedule, parents will be notified the evening before through things like social media, the district website, and local media outlets.

WMBF news will monitor all local school districts for potential delays or cancellations. If a change is made, WMBF News will notify you on air, online and on social media.

For more details on how HCS’ process for deciding and announcing school closures and delays, view information posted on their website here.

