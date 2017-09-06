Locals driving to Texas to hand out items collected for Harvey victims

The McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence has been fined $14,500 for several hazardous waste management regulation violations.More >>
The McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence has been fined $14,500 for several hazardous waste management regulation violations.More >>
It’s an effort to increase learning, be proactive and ensure bullying has no place in the classroom. A local school district is taking an extra step to beef up security around the district and inside of the classroom. Florence County School District three now has a new tool to help put an end to bullying.More >>
It’s an effort to increase learning, be proactive and ensure bullying has no place in the classroom. A local school district is taking an extra step to beef up security around the district and inside of the classroom. Florence County School District three now has a new tool to help put an end to bullying.More >>
As of Wednesday morning, there are no cancellations or delays in place at Horry County Schools due to Hurricane Irma. HCS officials posted to Facebook to help families better understand the process of school closings.More >>
As of Wednesday morning, there are no cancellations or delays in place at Horry County Schools due to Hurricane Irma. HCS officials posted to Facebook to help families better understand the process of school closings.More >>
As of the 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it makes landfall in the northern Leeward Island.More >>
As of the 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it makes landfall in the northern Leeward Island.More >>
The Bredemeier and Dentzau families are setting an example that, perhaps, we all should follow. They're helping others in need, in any way possible.You can donate to the Red Cross in a number of ways, but two families are going the extra mile. "We are collecting all household items, pet foods, baby items, clothing,” Danielle Dentzau said, all for Hurricane Harvey victims.More >>
The Bredemeier and Dentzau families are setting an example that, perhaps, we all should follow. They're helping others in need, in any way possible.You can donate to the Red Cross in a number of ways, but two families are going the extra mile. "We are collecting all household items, pet foods, baby items, clothing,” Danielle Dentzau said, all for Hurricane Harvey victims.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
Tropical Storm Katia is the 11th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.More >>
Tropical Storm Katia is the 11th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.More >>
Police said that the animal was "down" and later confirmed it was dead.More >>
Police said that the animal was "down" and later confirmed it was dead.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
As of the 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it makes landfall in the northern Leeward Island.More >>
As of the 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it makes landfall in the northern Leeward Island.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma is maintaining its strength and moving toward the island of St. Martin early Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).More >>
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma is maintaining its strength and moving toward the island of St. Martin early Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).More >>
Hurricane Irma has maintained its strength as a Category 5 as it makes landfall in the northern Caribbean.More >>
Hurricane Irma has maintained its strength as a Category 5 as it makes landfall in the northern Caribbean.More >>
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).More >>
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).More >>