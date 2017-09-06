Locals driving to Texas to hand out items collected for Harvey victims

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The Bredemeier and Dentzau families are setting an example that, perhaps, we all should follow.

They're helping others in need, in any way possible.

You can donate to the Red Cross in a number of ways, but two families are going the extra mile.

"We are collecting all household items, pet foods, baby items, clothing,” Danielle Dentzau said, all for Hurricane Harvey victims.



"My family and I have been though hurricanes before and we've always received helped or helped out of people needed the help," Dentzau said



It all started with a Facebook post.

"My friend Kimberley shared a post from Vicki Bredemeier. Vicki is originally from Texas and she just wanted to start collecting donations for her home state and the area she was from,” Dentzau said.



Danielle has never met Vicki, but immediately contacted her to help support her effort.



"We started a Facebook page, Grand Strand helping Harvey Victims,” Dentzau said.



They initially expected a small response from the page, but it quickly snowballed into something greater. Now they're trying to fill a room at the Murrells Inlet Square Mall with items to send to Texas.

"People that may not have met if it weren't for this tragedy all came together to help this one cause,” Dentzau said.



Even the kids are pitching in. Danielle's children are 7 and 10 years old. They're collecting stuffed animals, but not for themselves.

"They came up with the idea on their own, helping other children because they said if it was them that this would've affected, they would want someone to do something for them aside of clothes and food, something of comfort,” Dentzau said.

For both families, the contributions are personal, which is why they're taking it a step further.



"Now we're hoping to either get a truck donated or bigger truck and drive them down so we can personally hand them out to these victims and show them that people all over are trying to help them in their time of need,” Dentzau said.

This weekend, when you donate an item at the Murrells Inlet Square Mall, you will get a wristband that's says God Bless Texas in return.

If you come and donate $5 to go towards buying additional items, your name will be put in a raffle to win a weekend getaway at the Bredemeier's time share in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

If you're wanting to help, head over the Murrells Inlet Square mall. Their space is near Books A Million. The cutoff date is September 18, but if items are still flowing in, they'll push it back.

Or, go to their Facebook page Grand Strand Helps Harvey Victims here. On that page, you can get updates on what's needed, and times volunteers will be at the Inlet Mall collecting items.

