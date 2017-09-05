People in Myrtle Beach prepare for Hurricane Irma

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Hurricane Irma’s potential impact on the Carolinas is still uncertain, but people in Myrtle Beach aren’t taking any chances.

Residents have been stocking up on supplies like water and batteries just in case. Some say they want to be prepared extra early because they don’t want to wait until the last minute like they did last year with Hurricane Matthew.

For those still looking for water, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find. But some people are stocking up just to be safe.

“Well I’m going to try to stock up on water, try to get a couple things that don’t need to go in the refrigerator - bread, water," Israel Wilson said. "Probably a pack of lunch meat or something, some crackers and stuff like that.”

Shoppers say water is the most important item on their list of things to have during the hurricane if it hits the Grand Strand.

“That’s a big necessity that you really need,” Wilson said. “You need water. You can go without food for a couple days, but you need water.”

Shoppers also say Hurricane Matthew was a wake-up call to get shopping done early this time around.

“Man, it was bad because we didn’t know if it was going to hit us,” Wilson said. “And then once we found out, everybody tried to rush and then you’ve got to fight through traffic, you’ve got to fight through the grocery stores, and not only that, but by the time you get back home, you could be flooded out.”

