Consider This: Extended agreement with DirecTV ends at midnight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tonight at 11:59 p.m., WMBF's extended agreement with DirecTV will expire and they may drop this station from their lineup.

We have been working hard to stay on their system, but they've simply refused a fair deal to continue carrying us. So, in a few short hours, local DirecTV subscribers are in danger of a total blackout of their favorite local news and weather, and NBC programming including NFL games which kick off on Thursday.

Unfortunately, DirecTV has shown time and time again it's willing to leave their customers in the dark.

Since 2015, DirecTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times, impacting millions of viewers and it looks like they want to add our viewers to the list.

Remember you can always watch us for free over the air at WMBFNews.com and on our news and weather apps. WMBF News is also now available on ROKU. For more information and continuing updates, click here.

