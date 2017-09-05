'Significant drug dealer in the Pee Dee area' facing federal charges

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Andrews man is facing federal drug charges after a more than six-month investigation ended with his arrest.

According to information from Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone’s Facebook page, Archie Lee McCullough Jr., 33, was arrested Aug. 30 by investigators with the FBI’s violent crime task force and charged with federal drug conspiracy; possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine; and the use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was allegedly found in possession of a substantial quantity of heroin, according to Boone. After investigators obtained a search warrant for McCullough’s residence, they reportedly discovered more than one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, approximately half a kilogram of heroin, a handgun, a money counter and other drug paraphernalia.

It is estimated that the street value of the seized methamphetamine is $80,000, while the heroin was valued at $40,000.

According to Boone, the suspect is considered by the task force to be a "significant drug dealer in the Pee Dee area." He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending his initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge.

