Law enforcement seek information in Hartsville area shooting that left two injured

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two people were wounded in a Tuesday evening shooting in the Hartsville area, according to law enforcement officials.

A press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office states the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Blanding Drive and Primus Park Road.

One of the victims suffered what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated. The severity of the second person’s injuries was not immediately known.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

