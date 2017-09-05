Police investigate deadly single-car crash in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating a deadly single-car collision that happened Tuesday night.

According to Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the crash happened on Church Street, near Prout Drive, at 6:50 p.m.

One person was killed as a result of the crash, Brandt said. Another person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

