Units respond after reported meth lab discovered in Murrells Inlet area

Units are on the scene after a meth lab that appears to have been abandoned was discovered Tuesday evening in the Murrells Inlet area.More >>
EdVenture is opening its first satellite location in downtown Hartsville. The children's museum is expected to open its doors in 2018 along Carolina Avenue and Sixth Street.More >>
Injuries were reported after a box truck overturned in the Forestbrook area on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride officially kicked off his campaign Tuesday to retake the office.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Hurricane Irma is continuing across the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 5 Tuesday night.More >>
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
While Hurricane Irma is continuing to strengthen and the threat to the Southeast United States increases, it has lots of fans. A whopping 40,000 fans, all pointed at it in hopes of blowing it out to sea, if a trending Facebook event is to be believed.More >>
