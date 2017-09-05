Units respond after reported meth lab discovered in Murrells Inlet area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Units are on the scene after a meth lab that appears to have been abandoned was discovered Tuesday evening in the Murrells Inlet area.

According to Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the Fifteenth Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit asked for Midway Fire Rescue to bring its Hazmat unit to the scene off of Palmer Place.

Lesley said the lab was possibly in operation at one point and has since been abandoned. He added the Hazmat unit was brought in out of an abundance of caution, and there does not appear to be any chemical danger to the neighboring residents.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.