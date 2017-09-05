Injuries reported after box truck overturns in Forestbrook area

Injuries were reported after this box truck overturned in the Foresbrook area. (Source: Alexandra Morris)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Injuries were reported after a box truck overturned in the Forestbrook area on Tuesday afternoon.

Viewer-submitted photos show the truck overturned on Tuscany Grande Boulevard at Pistoia Lane.

Information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website states the crash happened at 4:41 p.m. and there were injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.