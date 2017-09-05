Former Myrtle Beach mayor officially enters race to retake office

Former mayor Mark McBride has officially entered the race ahead of November's election. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride officially kicked off his campaign Tuesday to retake the office.

McBride spoke at a news conference Tuesday afternoon at Myrtle Beach City Hall, formerly throwing his hat into the ring once again.

The candidate said he hopes to improve public safety, restore the family image to Myrtle Beach and create innovative jobs so people can see the city as more than just a tourist destination.

“We do have a quality of life. Whether it's 14 or 18 or whatever that magic number is of the people who come here and visit, a lot of those people end up moving here even if it's in retirement years,” McBride said. “If we had jobs here earlier, they'd quit visiting and they'd come here to live.”

McBride announced his intention to run back in July via Facebook Live. He served as Myrtle Beach mayor for eight years until current Mayor John Rhodes was elected in 2005.

The candidate will face a lot of competition if he is to take the job once again.

Three other contenders have announced their intention to run for the position, including businesswoman Brenda Bethune, small business owner Ed Carey and incumbent Rhodes.

