Former Myrtle Beach mayor officially enters race to retake office

Former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride officially kicked off his campaign Tuesday to retake the office.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.More >>
Deputies are investigating the cause of a deadly fire that happened in the Hartsville area on Tuesday.More >>
The names of the two officers involved in this weekend’s officer-involved shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach have been released.More >>
Construction is now underway on a three-story entertainment complex that will be housed on the former site of Banditos restaurant in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
As potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues its westward move in the Atlantic, a tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
On Tuesday, the Lufkin Police Department released a video with highlights from a 33-year-old woman’s 23-minute run from police after she slipped her handcuffs and stole an LPD patrol unit from the Ulta parking lot Saturday afternoon.More >>
A woman died after a police chase involving Arkansas State Police.More >>
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.More >>
