UPDATE: Victim in Myrtle Beach Police officer-involved shooting has died

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Source: Viewer submitted photo Source: Viewer submitted photo

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The subject in the Myrtle Beach Police shooting on September 3 at the Mystic Sea Motel has died, according to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler. 

The victim, Jarvis Hayes, was 31 years old, from Greensboro. Hayes died on September 8th at Grand Strand Medical Center.

 An autopsy was ordered and the victim died as result from multiple trauma from being shot, according to the coroner. 

The names of the two officers involved in this officer-involved shooting  have been released.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, Private First Class Justin Lieberth and Patrolman Drew Fox have been placed on administrative duty pending the completion of the investigation.

The incident happened the night of September 3 at the Mystic Sea Motel on Ocean Blvd. 

In a taped statement on the department’s Facebook page, Chief Amy Prock said officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being operated erratically by the driver.

Hayes pulled into the motel’s parking lot, and eventually used the vehicle to strike an MBPD officer, according to Prock.

Officers opened fire on the vehicle and then rendered aid to Hayes, who was then transported to a local hospital, the chief said.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is still investigating the shooting.

