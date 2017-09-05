Myrtle Beach police chief: Officers opened fire after driver hit officer with car; names of officers released

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The names of the two officers involved in this weekend’s officer-involved shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach have been released.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, Private First Class Justin Lieberth and Patrolman Drew Fox have been placed on administrative duty pending the completion of the investigation.

The incident happened late Sunday night at the Mystic Sea Motel.

In a taped statement on the department’s Facebook page, Chief Amy Prock said officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being operated erratically by the driver.

The driver pulled into the motel’s parking lot, and eventually used the vehicle to strike an MBPD officer, according to Prock.

Officers opened fire on the vehicle and then rendered aid to the driver, who was transported to a local hospital, the chief said.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

