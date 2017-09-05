Deputies investigating Hartsville area house fire that left one dead

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating the cause of a deadly fire that happened in the Hartsville area on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, one person was found dead inside a home on Persimmons Drive. Deputies and the Darlington County Fire District were dispatched to the residence around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation, the release stated.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said he was on the way to the scene shortly before 4:30 p.m.

