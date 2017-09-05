New beach club on Ocean Boulevard set to open April 2018; will feature live music, dining options

A rendering shows the new beach club coming to Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. (Source: CPC Oceanfront, LLC)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Construction is now underway on a three-story entertainment complex that will be housed on the former site of Banditos restaurant in Myrtle Beach.

According to a press release from CPC Oceanfront, LLC, the 55,000-square-foot structure will feature glass exterior walls, extensive outdoor seating areas, open-air breezeways and more.

A number of restaurant and entertainment options are slated to open within the complex. They include Tin Roof, a Nashville-based live music venue that will occupy the entire third floor and feature food, a full bar and an oceanfront rooftop patio.

Additionally, the national chain BurgerFi will occupy space on the ground floor, the release stated. Papa’s Raw Bar, out of Lighthouse Point, Fla., will offer a “casual island-style-meets-hip gastropub atmosphere,” seafood and more than 100 beers. Its sister bar and restaurant, The Bimini Room, will reside on a second floor rooftop patio overlooking Ocean Boulevard.

The complex will also have a ground floor retail store selling light groceries, beach essentials, fashionable brands and sundries, according to the release. A national coffee franchise is also likely to sign a lease agreement in the coming weeks.

A grand opening is expected in April 2018, the release stated. The complex will be located at 1410 N. Ocean Blvd., in Myrtle Beach.

“People are in Myrtle Beach to enjoy the beach, and this building was designed to provide great food, entertainment and shopping in a location that maximizes our greatest local asset – a beautiful beach,” said Patrick Marino, a partner in the development.

