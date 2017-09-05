88-year-old victim of attempted carjacking in August has died

A suspect was shot during the course of an armed robbery at a Marlboro County convenience store Monday morning.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man was charged by police following an alleged road rage incident involving three teenagers.More >>
A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman last week in Timmonsville.More >>
Two men are wanted for an alleged home invasion and armed robbery in Loris on September 28, according to Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department. Shaquan Taereek Hemingway, 19 of Loris, and Dominique Hemingway, 24 of Tabor City, are wanted by Horry County Police in relation to the incident. According to the incident report, the victim stated that she had just returned home from collecting $360 in rent and entered a residence.More >>
The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that every 66 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease. Memories of the past – stolen. The future – uncertain. Unexpected Path: Living with Early On-Set Alzheimer’s offers a first person perspective of living with disease and the challenges that it poses. Tune into a WMBF News Tuesday at 11 p.m. for a special report.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was caught on surveillance camera kicking a small dog around an elevator at a condominium complex.More >>
Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency for wildfires that have destroyed tens of thousands of acres.More >>
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was ousted Sunday night from the company he co-founded and that bears his name.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old from Richardson, TX.More >>
