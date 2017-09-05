88-year-old victim of attempted carjacking in August has died

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of an 88-year-old Timmonsville woman in August.

Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown confirmed the following people have been arrested: Javarius Smith, Juwan Smith, Dante Rogers, Alfred Lamar, Kevin Kvon Commander, and an 16-year-old whose identity has not been revealed because they are a minor.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutcken, the victim of the carjacking, Katherine Wilson, died the morning of October 8. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Commander was taken into custody and charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact, Brown said.

Brown also confirmed that a juvenile suspect was arrested and transferred to Columbia. The juvenile will be charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, the chief added.

Alfred Lamar was arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Both Javarius Smith and Juwan Smith were charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Chief Brown added that once a cause of death is determined after an autopsy, the Timmonsville Police Department will work with the solicitor's office to determine if more charges are necessary.

According to investigators, the 88-year-old was shot during the attempted robbery, which happened just after 6 p.m. on Monday, August 28.

Brown said the incident happened at the corner of Byrd and Kershaw streets in Timmonsville. Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division were called in last Tuesday afternoon to assist in the investigation.

The chief said the suspects were traveling in a newer model BMW. He added that two of the men got out of the car and approached the woman, who was in her vehicle.

The assailants put a gun to the window, and when the woman would not open it, they reportedly shot it out, striking the victim in the arm, Brown said.

He added the woman drove off and the suspects shot at her car before driving off themselves toward Florence.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.