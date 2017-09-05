6 people arrested in connection with shooting, attempted robbery of woman in Timmonsville

Construction is now underway on a three-story entertainment complex that will be housed on the former site of Banditos restaurant in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Construction is now underway on a three-story entertainment complex that will be housed on the former site of Banditos restaurant in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Hurricane Irma has been steadily strengthening overnight and is now a category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. A hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy.More >>
Hurricane Irma has been steadily strengthening overnight and is now a category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. A hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy.More >>
A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman last week in Timmonsville.More >>
A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman last week in Timmonsville.More >>
McLeod Farms has released an aerial image of its annual fall corn maze, and the massive labyrinth contains many logos, symbols and nods to South Carolina’s many sporting accomplishments over the last year.More >>
McLeod Farms has released an aerial image of its annual fall corn maze, and the massive labyrinth contains many logos, symbols and nods to South Carolina’s many sporting accomplishments over the last year.More >>
A traffic accident has blocked the two left southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass at the U.S. Highway 501 interchange, according to the SC Dept. of TransportationMore >>
A traffic accident has blocked the two left southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass at the U.S. Highway 501 interchange, according to the SC Dept. of TransportationMore >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
The Pearl police department is investigating the kidnapping of a 12-year old girl. The child's mother's boyfriend is the suspect.More >>
12-year-old Chryslance Nicole Walters of Pearl has been found safe after she was kidnapped early Tuesday morning.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.More >>
Potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the Atlantic.More >>
Potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the Atlantic.More >>