6 people arrested in connection with shooting, attempted robbery of woman in Timmonsville

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman last week in Timmonsville.

Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown confirmed the following people have been arrested: Javarius Smith, Juwan Smith, Dante Rogers, Alfred Lamar, Kevin Kvon Commander, and an 16-year-old whose identity has not been revealed because they are a minor.

Commander was taken into custody and charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact, Brown said.

Brown also confirmed last Thursday night that a juvenile suspect was arrested and transferred to Columbia. The juvenile will be charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, the chief added.

Earlier last week, Alfred Lamar was arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Both Javarius Smith and Juwan Smith were charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Javarius Smith was arrested on Monday, and Juwan Smith was arrested on Saturday, according to jail records.

According to investigators, the 88-year-old was shot during the attempted robbery, which happened just after 6 p.m. on Monday, August 28.

Brown said the incident happened at the corner of Byrd and Kershaw streets in Timmonsville. Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division were called in last Tuesday afternoon to assist in the investigation.

The chief said the suspects were traveling in a newer model BMW. He added that two of the men got out of the car and approached the woman, who was in her vehicle.

The assailants put a gun to the window, and when the woman would not open it, they reportedly shot it out, striking the victim in the arm, Brown said.

He added the woman drove off and the suspects shot at her car before driving off themselves toward Florence.

