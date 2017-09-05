McLeod Farms unveils corn maze loaded with South Carolina sports accomplishments

MCBEE, SC (WMBF) – McLeod Farms has released an aerial image of its annual fall corn maze, and the massive labyrinth contains many logos, symbols and nods to South Carolina’s many sporting accomplishments over the last year.

One hidden symbol is the Coastal Carolina Chanticleer set against a baseball background in recognition of the university's College World Series win last year.

McLeod Farms is located on Hwy. 151 in McBee, South Carolina, and the corn maze will run from September 14 to November 5 this year.

This year’s maze is spread across 18 acres, and is actually two separate mazes, with a small maze for children, according to the farm’s Facebook page.

Learn more about McLeod Farms on their website here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.