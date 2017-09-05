McLeod Farms unveils corn maze loaded with South Carolina sports accomplishments

A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman last week in Timmonsville.More >>
A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman last week in Timmonsville.More >>
McLeod Farms has released an aerial image of its annual fall corn maze, and the massive labyrinth contains many logos, symbols and nods to South Carolina’s many sporting accomplishments over the last year.More >>
McLeod Farms has released an aerial image of its annual fall corn maze, and the massive labyrinth contains many logos, symbols and nods to South Carolina’s many sporting accomplishments over the last year.More >>
Hurricane Irma has been steadily strengthening overnight and is now a category 5 hurricane with winds of 180 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. A hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy.More >>
Hurricane Irma has been steadily strengthening overnight and is now a category 5 hurricane with winds of 180 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. A hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy.More >>
A traffic accident has blocked the two left southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass at the U.S. Highway 501 interchange, according to the SC Dept. of TransportationMore >>
A traffic accident has blocked the two left southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass at the U.S. Highway 501 interchange, according to the SC Dept. of TransportationMore >>
Labor Day has come and gone, but local businesses will continue to strive for that increase in sales come the end of this year. Local businesses told WMBF news they did better sales wise during the second half of the summer than they did the first.More >>
Labor Day has come and gone, but local businesses will continue to strive for that increase in sales come the end of this year. Local businesses told WMBF news they did better sales wise during the second half of the summer than they did the first.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
The Pearl police department is investigating the kidnapping of a 12-year old girl. The child's mother's boyfriend is the suspect.More >>
12-year-old Chryslance Nicole Walters of Pearl has been found safe after she was kidnapped early Tuesday morning.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>