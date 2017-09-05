Accident blocking 2 lanes of Highway 17 Bypass at US 501 now clear

WMBF News SkyCam shows the accident in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 17 Bypass. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A traffic accident blocked the two left southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass at the U.S. Highway 501 interchange Tuesday morning, according to the SC Dept. of Transportation.

The WMBF News SkyCam showed emergency vehicles at that location.

The accident was cleared by about 8 a.m., according to the SCDOT.

