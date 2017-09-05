Thousands of Facebook users pledge to point their fans at Hurricane Irma

(Source: "Everybody Points Their Fans At The Hurricane To Blow It Away" on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – While Hurricane Irma is continuing to strengthen and the threat to the Southeast United States increases, it has lots of fans. A whopping 40,000 fans, all pointed at it in hopes of blowing it out to sea, if a trending Facebook event is to be believed.

“Everybody Points Their Fans At The Hurricane To Blow It Away” is currently scheduled for Thursday, September 7 at 12 p.m. EST. Over 40,000 people have said they are participating, and another 36,000 are “Interested.”

The premise is simple; the event listing states: “Everyone takes their fans outside and points them at Hurricane Irma to blow it away from us. Air compressors with a blow gun attachment also a plus, or anything else. Get creative. Date/time subject to change due to the unpredictable path it may take. *Not responsible for any collapsed lungs should you choose to blow manually.”

If you want to pledge your fan’s support, or wade through the pages and pages of memes and other “great ideas,” check out the event page here.

While those on social media are having some fun, Hurricane Irma is a serious storm that poses a significant potential threat to our area.

Florida has declared a State of Emergency as it braces for potential landfall.

While it is still days away, now is the time to review your family hurricane plan in the event Irma impacts the Carolinas. Make sure you know which evacuation zone you live in and the evacuation route you need to take. Check and update your hurricane supply kit.

Even if Irma passes harmlessly out to sea, we're in the most active part of hurricane season for the next two months.

View the latest forecast for Hurricane Irma from the First Alert Weather team here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.