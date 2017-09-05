Businesses doing better during second half of summer

Labor Day has come and gone, but local businesses will continue to strive for that increase in sales come the end of this year. Local businesses told WMBF news they did better sales wise during the second half of the summer than they did the first.More >>
Georgetown Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting near Ming's Bar on Merriman Road.More >>
The devastation in southeast Texas is unprecedented as Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Lone Star State over the weekend and dumped over 50 inches of rain across large portions of the area.More >>
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people involved in numerous shoplifting incidents at Tanger Outlets.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
The suspect was later found in a soy bean field off of Hull Road in Lincoln County.More >>
A ride at the Highland County Fair malfunctioned this Labor Day Weekend, causing minor injuries.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
