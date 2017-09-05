Horry County Police seeking Tanger Outlets shoplifting suspects

The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people involved in numerous shoplifting incidents at Tanger Outlets.More >>
A North Myrtle Beach man returned home from a 2,100 mile hike Monday afternoon. 75-year-old Tom Young says he hiked the entire Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. His trip started March 22. Family and friends greeted him at the airport.More >>
Crews were called to assist two paddle boarders who had gotten lost on the Waccamaw River Sunday night, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue. The paddle boarders were near the North Carolina state line when they realized they were lost and called authorities to assist them back to familiar waters. Nugent advised that North Carolina officials helped find the paddle boarders as well. There were no injuries involved.More >>
Chaos at Mystic Sea Motel in Myrtle beach happened just before midnight last night as police searched for a person who almost struck a security guard with his car, less than a mile away.More >>
