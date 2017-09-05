Horry County Police seeking Tanger Outlets shoplifting suspects - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Police seeking Tanger Outlets shoplifting suspects

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Image of the shoplifting suspects. (Source: HCPD) Image of the shoplifting suspects. (Source: HCPD)
Image of a shoplifting suspect. (Source: HCPD) Image of a shoplifting suspect. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people involved in numerous shoplifting incidents at Tanger Outlets.

The HCPD Facebook page posted two surveillance images of the individuals, asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Anyone with information can call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS (8477), email or crimetips@horrycounty.org.

